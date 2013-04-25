FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE nudges fresh 3-week highs
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 25, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

Britain's FTSE nudges fresh 3-week highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index edged higher on Thursday, setting fresh three-week highs, but gains were likely to be modest ahead of data which could show the UK economy slipping into its third recession in four years.

Miners led the gainers, cheered by rises in copper and gold prices, while British American Tobacco also rose after posting upbeat results.

The FTSE 100 was up 27.83 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,459.59 points by 0709 GMT after rising 2.4 percent in the previous two sessions in its best two-day run since early January.

Reporting By Toni Vorobyova, editing by Atul Prakash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.