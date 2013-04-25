Britain's FTSE nudges fresh 3-week highs

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index edged higher on Thursday, setting fresh three-week highs, but gains were likely to be modest ahead of data which could show the UK economy slipping into its third recession in four years.

Miners led the gainers, cheered by rises in copper and gold prices, while British American Tobacco also rose after posting upbeat results.

The FTSE 100 was up 27.83 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,459.59 points by 0709 GMT after rising 2.4 percent in the previous two sessions in its best two-day run since early January.