LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark share index edged lower on Friday to end a three-day rally, as some weak corporate earnings and caution ahead of U.S. economic data later in the session led investors to trim equity holdings.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell by 0.1 percent, or 6.89 points, to 6,435.70 points by 0708 GMT.

Luxury goods stock Burberry fell 0.7 percent as French rival PPR slumped after posting sales that were below forecasts. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)