Antofagasta helps UK FTSE edge up after solid update
May 1, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Antofagasta helps UK FTSE edge up after solid update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Miners led Britain’s top shares higher early on Wednesday, with Antofagasta rising after a solid update.

By 0707 GMT, the FTSE 100 climbed 14.77 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,444.89 points in what is expected to be a quiet session, with most European indexes closed for a public holiday

Chilean miner Antofagasta added 3.6 percent after it said copper production in the first quarter of the year rose almost 13 percent, in what Credit Suisse described as a solid report. (Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

