Randgold's miss leads UK FTSE lower

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell in early deals on Thursday, led lower by weakness in mining stocks after disappointing first-quarter results from Randgold Resources.

Randgold fell 5.7 percent after the precious metals miner posted a steeper-than-expected fall in profit, hit by a drop in sales and lower prices.

By 0706 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 15.57 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,435.82, with the mining sector providing four of the top seven fallers. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)