FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE off one-month highs, RBS falls
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 3, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's FTSE off one-month highs, RBS falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index edged down from one-month peaks on Friday, with investors reluctant to chase the market any higher ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, and with banks hurt by results from RBS.

Economists polled by Reuters expect a 145,000 increase in U.S. non-farm payrolls in April, showing that the economy is on the recovery path but still weak enough to warrant central bank stimulus for the foreseeable future.

However, with the 1230 GMT release seen as the most market sensitive piece of global data, investors tend to be reluctant to put on fresh bets ahead of it.

The FTSE 100 was down 4.97 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,455.74 points by 0704 GMT, retreating from Thursday’s one-month closing high.

RBS, down 4.4 percent, was the biggest faller, with analysts noting weaker than expected revenues. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.