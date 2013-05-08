FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE edges higher to fresh peaks
May 8, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

Britain's FTSE edges higher to fresh peaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark equity index edged higher on Wednesday to hit fresh peaks, as robust Chinese trade data and solid results from leading UK companies boosted sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent, or 5.56 points higher, to 6,562.86 points by 0711 GMT - its best level since early 2008.

Melrose Industries topped the FTSE 100’s leaderboard with a 2.4 percent rise after the company issued an upbeat trading statement.

According to data from Thomson Reuters Starmine, 60 percent of companies on the FTSE 350 index - which comprises the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 mid-cap sector - have beaten or met market forecasts with their first quarter results.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Atul Prakash

