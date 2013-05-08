Britain's FTSE edges up to reach new 5-1/2 year peaks

* FTSE 100 edges up to new 5-1/2 year peaks

* Melrose and Sage rise after trading and result updates

* Standard Chartered falls after posting lower profits

* Chinese data buoys sentiment

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark equity index edged higher on Wednesday to hit fresh peaks, as robust Chinese trade data and solid results from leading British companies boosted sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose by 0.1 percent, or 4.77 points, to 6,562.07 points.

Melrose Industries and software group Sage topped the FTSE leaderboard after posting robust trading and result updates, although banking group Standard Chartered fell 4.6 percent after reporting lower profits.

Traders who use technical analysis said the FTSE’s advance could reach some resistance around the 6,600 point level, but added that if the FTSE 100 broke and held above that level, it could reach the 6,700-6,750 point mark.

“The trend is up for the time being. The market is willing it onwards,” said IG technical analyst Brenda Kelly.

The FTSE 100 has risen 11 percent since the start of 2013, building on a 6 percent gain last year, as interest rate cuts and injections of liquidity by world central banks have lifted equity markets despite a stuttering global economy.

On Wednesday, data showed that China’s exports and imports grew more than expected in April, although the figures failed to put an end to scepticism that financial manoeuvring by exporters and speculative capital inflows are masking weakness in real demand.

EGR Broking managing director Kyri Kangellaris had some scepticism over the pace of Chinese economic growth, and said he would not buy into the FTSE 100 at current levels.

“The market’s rallying on the back of the Chinese data, but I‘m not buying it here. We’ve taken some profits off the table,” he said.

Others, however, felt that equities would continue to rise slowly higher, with many investors favouring shares over bonds due to the better returns on offer.

“Economic data remains in a ‘goldilocks’ range, where it’s weak enough to warrant continued stimulus, but strong enough to keep earnings expectations positive,” said Spreadex trader Max Cohen. (Editing by Pravin Char)