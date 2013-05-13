FTSE steadies near 5-1/2-year high, miners up

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index steadied in early dealings on Monday, with disappointing Chinese industrial data and concerns of a sell-off following new 5-1/2-year highs for the index prompting investors to trade cautiously.

At 0710 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was flat at 6,625.23 points after advancing for a seventh straight session on Friday and finishing 0.5 percent firmer at 6,624.98, its highest close since Oct. 2007.

However, miners gained following some positive company announcements.

South African platinum miner Lonmin climbed 6 percent after saying its first-half pre-tax profit rose to $54 million from $18 million a year ago as it recovered from a tough 2012.

Miner Glencore Xstrata rose 0.1 percent after saying its copper production rose 18 percent in the first quarter of 2013, as it ramped up new and expanded operations to substitute depleted mines. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)