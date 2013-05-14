FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Severn Trent surge lifts FTSE 100 to new high
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 14, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

Severn Trent surge lifts FTSE 100 to new high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rose in early deals on Tuesday to a fresh 5-1/2 year high, led up by a surge in Severn Trent after it received a takeover approach, lifting the utilities sector.

Severn Trent surged 18.1 percent after it confirmed that it has received an approach with a view to making a proposal by a consortium led by Canadian infrastructure investor Borealis and the Kuwait Investment Authority.

Peer United Utilities rose 4.6 percent to be the second-top gainer and both firms were traded heavily.

By 0709 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 16.44 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,648.20, with utilities adding 5.5 points to the index. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.