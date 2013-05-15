FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mixed earnings leave Britain's FTSE flat
May 15, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

Mixed earnings leave Britain's FTSE flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark index was little changed in early deals on Wednesday, in a day marked by mixed corporate results and a number of companies trading without their dividend entitlements.

Low-cost airline Easyjet and exchange operator London Stock Exchange topped the index after their updates but their gains were offset by falls in broadcaster ITV and engineer Wood Group, whose reports disappointed the market.

This left FTSE 100 flat at 6,684.02 points, consolidating a 5-1/2 year closing high hit in the previous session.

Gains on the index were also curbed by a number of companies, including supermarket chain Sainsbury, going ex-dividend and taking 9.59 points off the index according to Reuters calculations. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
