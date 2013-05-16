FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's FTSE steadies near multi-year highs
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 16, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

UK's FTSE steadies near multi-year highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark equity index steadied on Thursday near 5-1/2 year peaks, helped by solid earnings by major companies although some traders said more big moves higher were unlikely in the near term.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was roughly flat at 6,695.30 points by 0705 GMT, pausing for breath after a 10-day winning streak that had pushed the market to its highest level since early 2008.

“It’s been up for 10 days in a row, so I think it is running out potential upside in the near-term,” said Central Markets chief strategist Richard Perry, who added the index was reaching a resistance level at around the 6,700 point mark. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.