UK's FTSE steadies near multi-year highs

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark equity index steadied on Thursday near 5-1/2 year peaks, helped by solid earnings by major companies although some traders said more big moves higher were unlikely in the near term.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was roughly flat at 6,695.30 points by 0705 GMT, pausing for breath after a 10-day winning streak that had pushed the market to its highest level since early 2008.

“It’s been up for 10 days in a row, so I think it is running out potential upside in the near-term,” said Central Markets chief strategist Richard Perry, who added the index was reaching a resistance level at around the 6,700 point mark. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Atul Prakash)