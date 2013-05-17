FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE falls after Fed comments
May 17, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's FTSE falls after Fed comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell on Friday, easing back further off 5-1/2-year highs, with investors cautious after U.S. central bank officials said the Federal Reserve could begin easing up its monetary stimulus this summer.

The FTSE 100 was down 3.35 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,684.45 by 0702 GMT, having slipped 0.1 percent on Thursday - to snap a 10 session winning streak - when weak data on the U.S. labour and housing markets dented the mood.

“Even though the data suggests that the Fed aren’t going to start tapering any time soon, the fact that there’s such a debate about it is making people cautious,” Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, said.

“You don’t want to be caught too long of equities at (these elevated levels).” (Reporting by Tricia Wright)

