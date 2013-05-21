FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carnival drags Britain's FTSE off 13-year high
May 21, 2013

Carnival drags Britain's FTSE off 13-year high

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark index edged off 13-year highs early on Tuesday, led by a selloff in cruise operator Carnival Corporation.

Shares in Carnival shed 14.8 percent as the group said it expects lower revenue due to the lower ticket pricing that it is employing to attract passengers following a string of high-profile mishaps.

It was the top faller on the FTSE 100, which was down 0.1 percent at 6,747.60 points at 0713 GMT.

The index’s fall was mitigated by rallies in retailers Burberry and Marks & Spencer after they reported estimate-beating results.

Shares in Burberry rose 1.6 percent as the group posted a 14 percent rise in full-year pretax profit while Marks & Spencer, up 2 percent, saw its profit fall, but less than analysts had predicted. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)

