FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTSE sinks on China data, U.S. stimulus concern
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 23, 2013 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

FTSE sinks on China data, U.S. stimulus concern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares fell sharply on Thursday as weak Chinese economic data and worry the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon taper its stimulus programme led to profit-taking on an index that was trading at 13-year highs.

Mining stocks sank after HSBC’s preliminary survey of purchasing managers showed factory activity in China, the world’s top metals consumer, shrank for the first time in seven months in May.

Also pressuring equities, Fed chairman Ben Bernanke appeared to contradict his prepared statement to Congress in a live question and answer session late on Wednesday by saying the central bank could scale back the pace of bond purchases at one of the next few meetings.

The FTSE 100 was down 113.40 points, or 1.7 percent, at 6,726.87 by 0709 GMT.

Many traders and investors, however, reckoned any pull-back on the FTSE 100 would be relatively short-lived before the index resumes a rally, which had seen it advance around 16 percent in 2013 until Wednesday’s close.

“A fall-back would be healthy ... Markets had just gotten ahead of themselves and were technically ready for a correction,” said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million in assets. (Reporting by Tricia Wright, editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.