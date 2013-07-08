FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE rallies after strong U.S. close
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 8, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's FTSE rallies after strong U.S. close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares rose early on Monday recovering most of the losses sustained in the previous session with stocks still supported by recent dovish comment from central bankers in Europe and the UK.

By 0707 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 41.02 points, or 0.6 percent to 6,416.54, playing catch-up with gains in the United States made late after the UK close on Friday.

“Markets opened higher on stronger U.S. market which rebounded to close on the highs,” Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at SecurEquity, said

He added the soothing from new Bank of England governor Mark Carney and the likelihood of further quantitative easing will support further gains in the UK.

Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.