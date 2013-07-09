FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE rises on Alcoa boost, better UK outlook
July 9, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

Britain's FTSE rises on Alcoa boost, better UK outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark index rose early on Tuesday, boosted an encouraging start to the U.S. earnings season and data pointing to an improving outlook for the UK economy.

U.S. miner and earnings season bellwether Alcoa Inc achieved a larger-than-expected profit on an adjusted basis while a trio of UK surveys flagged rising house prices, improved business confidence and steady growth in retail sales.

These factors helped mining and financial shares, which depend on economic growth, add a combined 19 points to the FTSE 100, which was up 43.35 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,493.42 points at 0704 GMT. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)

