Britain's FTSE boosted by Alcoa beat, better UK data

* FTSE up 1.1 percent at 6,523.22

* Hobart sees FTSE at 6,600 in August

* Alcoa’s earnings beat boosts miners

* Strong UK data fuels demand for domestic stocks

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark index rose early on Tuesday, boosted by an encouraging start to the U.S. earnings season and data pointing to an improving outlook for the UK economy.

U.S. miner and earnings season bellwether Alcoa Inc posted on Monday a larger-than-expected adjusted profit and forecast higher aluminium demand, fuelling appetite for mining shares which rose 2.2 percent.

Miners added 10.8 points to the FTSE 100, which was up 73.15 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,523.22 points at 0754 GMT.

The specialty mining and metals sector, down some 27 percent this year due to concerns about demand from China, traded at around 10.5 times its expected earnings for the next 12 months, a level that triggered a rebound in April.

“There is a structural short in the mining sector and people are using Alcoa as a reason to cover (their positions),” Justin Haque, a pan-European broker at Hobart Capital Markets, said.

Haque expected the FTSE to reach 6,800 points in August, boosted by monetary support from the Bank of England and - for the time being at least - the U.S. Federal Reserve, as well as better UK economic data.

A trio of UK surveys flagged on Tuesday rising house prices, improved business confidence and steady growth in retail sales, setting a positive backdrop for manufacturing and industrial output data at 0830 GMT.

The recent, upbeat data has fuelled demand for domestically exposed UK stocks in past weeks - a trend that analysts at Christopher Street Capital say could continue despite full valuations for the shares relative to their credit.

“(It‘s) perhaps not yet time to short (the sector), with recent positive economic data driving sentiment and valuations not yet a concern,,” the analysts say in a note.

But British retailer Marks & Spencer lagged the market on Tuesday, rising 0.2 percent after it posted an eighth consecutive quarterly fall in underlying sales of general merchandise. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by John Stonestreet)