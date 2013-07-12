FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE advances after record U.S. highs
July 12, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's FTSE advances after record U.S. highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index advanced on Friday, taking its cue from Wall Street which hit record highs overnight, as easing concerns of diminished U.S. monetary stimulus in the near term continued to buoy equities.

The FTSE 100 was up 12.51 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,555.92 by 0710 GMT, building on the previous session’s 0.6 percent advance, with the S&P 500 index and the Dow industrials having closed at record highs on Thursday.

“I would caution against getting too bullish at the moment after (the FTSE 100‘s) rally in the past two weeks as global growth concerns will continue to affect the (index),” said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million in assets.

Reporting by Tricia Wright, editing by Atul Prakash

