Britain's FTSE gains as China GDP calms nerves
July 15, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

Britain's FTSE gains as China GDP calms nerves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rose in early deals on Monday, spurred on by miners after Chinese economic output data showed growth was in line with expectations, confounding market speculation about a weak reading.

Chinese GDP growth slowed to 7.5 percent in the second quarter, meeting consensus estimates despite recent disappointing data and bearish outlook comments.

Stocks sensitive to changes in economic optimism, such as financials, energy and the basic materials sector, which includes miners, contributed roughly 21 points to a 41.8 point advance on the FTSE 100, up 0.7 percent to 6,580.39 points at 0714 GMT. (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

