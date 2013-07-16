Britain's FTSE led up by miners after solid Rio results

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 nudged higher on Tuesday, aiming for fresh 1-1/2 month highs, after a solid trading update from Rio Tinto eased concerns about the health of the mining sector.

The FTSE 100 was up 13.15 points, or 0.2 percent at 6,599.26 points by 0703 GMT.

Basic materials, the third biggest sector in the British blue-chip index, accounted for 4.3 points of the overall rise, with heavyweight Rio Tinto up 1.8 percent.

The company, the first among British mining majors to update on second quarter trading, confirmed its 2013 iron ore production targets, and said copper output is likely to be higher than previously expected. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Alistair Smout)