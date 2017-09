LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rose in early trading on Wednesday, led higher by miners, with BHP Billiton advancing after announcing record annual iron ore production.

BHP shares rose 1.4 percent, while the UK mining index was up 0.8 percent. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 13.47 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,569.82 by 0709 GMT. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Simon Jessop)