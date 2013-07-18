FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE edges up as WPP rises
July 18, 2013

Britain's FTSE edges up as WPP rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark share index edged up on Thursday, helped by a rise in advertising group WPP which gained on the back of upbeat results from one of its rivals.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent to 6,580.15 points by 0720 GMT, adding to a 0.2 percent gain in the previous session.

Heavyweight group WPP rose 2.4 percent to give one of the biggest lifts to the FTSE, as its shares advanced after French rival Publicis posted higher sales growth.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

