Britain's FTSE steadies below 7-week highs

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 held just below 7-week highs on Monday, with Fresnillo and Randgold Resources leading the gainers after JP Morgan deemed them as the best able to weather weaker gold and silver prices.

The blue-chip index was flat at 6,630.79 points by 0702 GMT , after stumbling against technical resistance around its late May peaks near 6,657 points at the end of last week.

Fresnillo added 2.4 percent and Randgold 2.3 percent - the standout movers in early trade when none of the other FTSE stocks were changed by more than 1 percent. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Alistair Smout)