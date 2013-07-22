FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE steadies below 7-week highs
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 22, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

Britain's FTSE steadies below 7-week highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 held just below 7-week highs on Monday, with Fresnillo and Randgold Resources leading the gainers after JP Morgan deemed them as the best able to weather weaker gold and silver prices.

The blue-chip index was flat at 6,630.79 points by 0702 GMT , after stumbling against technical resistance around its late May peaks near 6,657 points at the end of last week.

Fresnillo added 2.4 percent and Randgold 2.3 percent - the standout movers in early trade when none of the other FTSE stocks were changed by more than 1 percent. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.