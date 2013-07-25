Earnings help Britain's FTSE hold near 7-week highs

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares index held near seven-week highs early on Thursday as a raft of upbeat corporate earnings from the likes of Rolls Royce provided support for recent market gains.

By 0710 GMT, the FTSE 100 was flat at 6,622.63.

Rolls-Royce rose 3.6 percent after it beat expectations with a 34 percent rise in first half profit.

Low-cost airline easyJet extended gains, rising 2 percent the day after it increased full-year guidance as brokers such as HSBC and Citigroup raised target prices for the firm.

Although the sample is small, of the UK-listed companies who have already reported second quarter results, 67 percent have beaten analysts’ earnings expectations, compared with 51 percent in Europe, according to Starmine data. (Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)