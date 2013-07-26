FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE eyes 7-week highs on solid earnings
July 26, 2013

Britain's FTSE eyes 7-week highs on solid earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 rose towards seven-week highs on Friday, cheered by a fresh crop of solid corporate results, including an earnings beat from heavyweight gas and oil producer BG Group.

The British blue-chip index was up 33.03 points or 0.5 percent at 6,620.98 points by 0708 GMT.

BG added 2.4 percent, offering the biggest single stock boost to the FTSE, as investors focused on the above-forecast second quarter profits and looked past the company’s concerns about a regime change in Egypt.

Publisher Pearson and miner Anglo American also rallied after reporting results, up 3.9 and 2.7 percent, respectively. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)

