FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE edges higher, buoyed by upbeat earnings
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 30, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's FTSE edges higher, buoyed by upbeat earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares edged higher on Tuesday, as upbeat positive corporate earnings newsflow from the likes of engineer Weir and car and plane parts maker GKN offset steep falls from Barclays.

Weir topped the FTSE 100 leader board, ahead 3.8 percent, and GKN rose 3 percent higher after both companies beat first-half profit expectations.

This helped lift the UK benchmark 14.45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,574.70 by 0710 GMT.

Barclays, however, was left nursing a 6.1 percent fall after the UK lender announced plans to raise 5.8 billion pounds ($8.90 billion) from its shareholders to meet capital short falls. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.