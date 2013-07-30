Britain's FTSE edges higher, buoyed by upbeat earnings

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares edged higher on Tuesday, as upbeat positive corporate earnings newsflow from the likes of engineer Weir and car and plane parts maker GKN offset steep falls from Barclays.

Weir topped the FTSE 100 leader board, ahead 3.8 percent, and GKN rose 3 percent higher after both companies beat first-half profit expectations.

This helped lift the UK benchmark 14.45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,574.70 by 0710 GMT.

Barclays, however, was left nursing a 6.1 percent fall after the UK lender announced plans to raise 5.8 billion pounds ($8.90 billion) from its shareholders to meet capital short falls. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)