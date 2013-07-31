FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE dips as buyers hold off on Fed tapering concerns
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 31, 2013 / 7:28 AM / in 4 years

Britain's FTSE dips as buyers hold off on Fed tapering concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark share index dipped in choppy trade early on Wednesday, keeping within its recent range as investors refrained from making large bets before the U.S. Federal Reserve provided an update on its stimulus programme.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 13.23 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,557.72 points at 0708 GMT, keeping within the tight 90-point range that has trapped the index in the past week.

Traders said buyers were holding back on concerns the Fed may signal it would wind down its equity friendly asset-purchase programme as early as September when it makes its policy announcement alter on Wednesday.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Atul Prakash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.