Solid earnings boost Britain's FTSE

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares edged up on Thursday, trading around two-month highs, as robust corporate earnings, including from Lloyds Banking Group, helped keep the market buoyant.

By 0708 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 22.34 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,643.40 points.

Lloyds topped the blue-chip leader board, up 5 percent, as the bank said it expected to meet its targets on cost savings, capital strength and margins earlier than anticipated, and that it aims to restart its dividend. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)