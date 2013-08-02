FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE 100 builds on two-month high
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 2, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's FTSE 100 builds on two-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark equity index edged up on Friday, building on two-month high hit in the previous session on the back of signs of an improvement in the global economy while a profit rise at airline group IAG also lifted the market.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.1 percent, or 3.16 points, at 6,685.14 points by 0708 GMT.

IAG - the company formed from British Airways’ merger with Iberia in 2011 - topped the FTSE’s leaderboard with a 4.8 percent rise after it swung back to a second quarter profit after making a loss a year ago.

The FTSE 250 mid-cap index also edged up 0.2 percent to a fresh record high of 15,093.56 points. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.