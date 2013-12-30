UK's FTSE rises for seventh straight session

* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct, rises for 7th straight session

* FTSE to hit 7,000 in H1 2014-Peregrine & Black trader

* Index up around 15 pct this year

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - British shares rose on Monday for a seventh session, marking a strong end to 2013 with analysts predicting the market will reach record highs in the first half of 2014.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged up 0.2 percent, or 15.83 points, in early trade to 6,766.70 points.

Miners featured on the FTSE’s leaderboard, with Fresnillo rising 2.3 percent, as the sector was helped by the price of copper trading at four-month highs.

Although the FTSE 100 remains below its 2013 peak of 6,875.62 points reached in late May, the stock market has rallied in the last few weeks of December and is up by around 15 percent since the start of 2013.

Major world stock markets have risen this year on signs of a recovery in the global economy and helped by central banks’ continued loose monetary policy.

While the U.S. Federal Reserve has now decided to slow down its economic stimulus programme, investors have been encouraged by the Fed’s pledge to keep interest rates low for the near term.

Markus Huber, senior sales trader at Peregrine & Black, expects the FTSE 100 to hit a record high 7,000 points in the first half of 2014.

“I expect the FTSE to hit 7,000 between the first and the second quarter of next year,” he said.

Cavendish Asset Management fund manager Paul Mumford also expected the UK stock market to gain more ground next year, and said retail stocks should do well as Britain’s economic recovery slowly strengthens.

“As the economy recovers a bit more, the retail sector should look reasonable,” he said.