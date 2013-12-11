FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Royal Mail to join Britain's top share index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Newly-privatised Royal Mail Group will join Britain’s top share index following a strong share price performance since its stock market debut, FTSE confirmed on Wednesday, two months to the day after its listing.

The postal firm is to be joined in the FTSE 100 by industrial firm Ashtead, which will also make its debut in the top share index. The companies are replacing Indian miner Vedanta and specialty chemicals maker Croda

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Andrew Roche

