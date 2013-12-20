FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE cuts gains after options expiry
December 20, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's FTSE cuts gains after options expiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 trimmed its gains on Friday after the expiry of December options as market makers offloaded their hedging positions on the index.

Traders said banks, which write options, were offloading long FTSE positions that they were holding as a hedge against the “put” options they had written on the index, and which have now expired.

Around 760,160 options to sell the index at 6,600, equal to 2.5 percent of the total open interest in puts, expired at around 1015 GMT, according to Liffe data, with the index still trading above that level at around 6,612.

The FTSE then dropped to 6,597 points after the expiry, leaving it still up 0.2 on the day.

“If you had a hedge on, you would basically be taking it off so I am sure there is a lot of open interest there and that’s why it gapped down to that level,” said Nick Xanders, strategist at BTIG. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, Alistair Smout and Toni Vorobyova)

