Britain's FTSE falls, miners under pressure

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell on Tuesday on signs of economic weakness in the region and tensions in Iraq, with investors shifting focus to the upcoming earnings season.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at 6,782.62 points by 1030 GMT. The index has been trading in a tight 60-point range for almost a week against a range of about 150 points earlier this month.

The UK mining index, down 0.6 percent, was the biggest sectoral decliner on concerns about economic growth in the region. Germany’s Ifo index of business sentiment fell more than expected in June to its lowest this year.

The tense situation in Iraq also made investors cautious. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held crisis talks with leaders of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, urging them to stand with Baghdad in the face of a Sunni insurgent onslaught that threatens to split the country.

“A lot of clients are mentioning that the situation in Iraq is prompting them to be cautious. Uncertainty over there is dictating investors’ emotions,” Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said.

Comments by Bank of England officials also made investors reluctant to place strong bets on the market.

BoE Governor Mark Carney told British lawmakers that markets had not adjusted enough to strong British economic data, explaining why earlier this month he signaled interest rates could rise sooner than the markets expected.

BoE Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said Britain was gradually moving towards the point of tighter monetary policy, but the timing would depend on how the economy progresses from here.

“The central bank is trying to manage expectations and remind investors and consumers that interest rates can’t stay at these low levels for longer,” Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

“The market is lacking catalysts to make a decisive move up or down. However, the second-quarter results season could provide some direction to the market, with investors’ focus seen shifting to company revenues and forward guidance.” (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout in Edinburgh; Editing by Susan Fenton)