UK markets see jump in suspicious pre-takeover trades

LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - The number of suspicious trades in company shares ahead of a merger or takeover announcement jumped last year in Britain's financial markets, the UK regulator said.

The Financial Conduct Authority's annual report on Tuesday said its "market cleanliness" figure for 2015 jumped to an average 19%, after falling to 14.3% in 2014.

The figure provides an indication of the proportion of potential insider trading cases, measured on the basis of abnormal share price moves in the two days before takeover announcements.

The FCA said the cleanliness figure was not a perfect measure, but is useful as "an indication of possible insider trading prior to takeover announcements". It said other factors could trigger share price moves, such as analysts or media correctly assessing which companies are a takeover target.

The FCA said last year's rise was due to a jump in abnormal pre-announcement price movements (APPMs) in the first half of the year, which was followed by a decline in the second half. It said the small number of APPMs (13) and takeovers (69) made it difficult to draw meaningful inferences on the trend.

In the four years to 2009, around the time when British regulators began taking a tougher line on insider trading, the annual figure was close to 30%. (Reporting by Steve Slater)