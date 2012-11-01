FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK stocks bounce back on earnings news boost
November 1, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

UK stocks bounce back on earnings news boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s leading share index ticked higher in early deals on Thursday, steadying after sharp falls in the previous session, as investors digested another hefty batch of blue chip earnings reports.

Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Dutch Shell, BT Group, BSkyB, and Legal & General all found good gains following results on Thursday.

But chemicals firm Croda International was a drag on the blue chips, shedding 5 percent after it said trading weakened in September, with month-on-month trading volatile.

At 0812 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 13.70 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,796.40.

The UK blue chip index dropped 1.2 percent on Wednesday to 5,782.70 as a string of gloomy earnings and outlooks from firms such as BG Group, Barclays and GlaxoSmithKline weighed on sentiment. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)

