FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple disappointment pulls Britain's FTSE lower
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 24, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Apple disappointment pulls Britain's FTSE lower

Jon Hopkins

1 Min Read

By Jon Hopkins Britain’s top share index fell back on Thursday, tracking falls in Asian markets, as disappointing results from U.S. tech giant Apple reversed the previous session’s positive view on corporate earnings.

British chip designer ARM Holdings was the top FTSE 100 faller, down 1.9 percent after Apple -- for which it is a supplier - missed Wall Street’s revenue forecast for the third straight quarter as iPhone sales came in below expectations.

At 0807 GMT in London, the FTSE 100 index was down 9.42 points, or 0.2 percent at 6,188.22, having closed 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday after Unilever had got the UK earnings season off to an encouraging start. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.