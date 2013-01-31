GRAPHIC-January fall signals Bund may end year lower

* Bunds set for fastest January rise in at least 20 years

* January performance is good indicator for rest of the year

* Data shows Bunds yields have 75 pct chance to rise in 2013

By Marius Zaharia and Vincent Flasseur

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - January’s sharp fall in German government bond prices this month is a strong signal that the euro zone benchmark debt will end the year in the red, Reuters data shows.

In 15 of the past 20 years, a rise or fall in 10-year Bund yields, which move inversely to prices, in January was mirrored across the whole year.

This month, 10-year yields have so far risen by more than 35 basis points to 1.68 percent, on track for their fastest January rise in at least two decades. Historical Reuters data shows there is a 75 percent chance they will end 2013 higher than they began the year.

“For years Bunds have behaved year-on-year the way they behaved in January,” DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk, who has studied similar data, said.

“We’ve seen a pretty negative January and this is basically the overall tendency that we’re going to see for the rest of the year. It is in line with our view that we’re going to see yields at the 2 percent level somewhere in Q4 2013.”

The use of periodical patterns is common in financial markets, with the “five day rule” among the most cited. Since 1950, the direction of the S&P500 index of U.S. stocks in the first five trading days of the year has predicted the full-year performance more than 85 percent of the time.

Bunds, seen as a safe investment in troubled times, have been under selling pressure this year due to better-than-expected economic data in the United States and signs of healing in the European financial system, with banks starting to wean themselves off central bank support.

Encouraged also by the safety net provided by the European Central Bank’s new bond-buying programme, investors sought higher returns in bonds of lower-rated countries such as Spain or Italy, or in riskier assets such as equities.

Analysts expect these factors to keep the pressure on Bunds this year.

Commerzbank senior rate strategist Michael Leister said there were strong fundamental reasons why Bund yields should rise in 2013. He sees Bund yields ending the year above 2 percent, based on expectations “the economy will pick up in the second half of the year and on easing crisis concerns”.

The main risk to that forecast was an escalation of the euro zone crisis, he said, and historical data suggests that as well.

The most recent year in which the January performance did not match the annual performance was 2011.

That year, the euro zone’s third-largest economy, Italy, saw its borrowing costs hit unsustainable levels, raising fears the currency union would break up. This pushed Bund yields down by more than a point on the year, despite rising in January.

“What could cause (the next wave of the crisis) is the question we ask ourselves every day. It could be anything from political risk ... to growth in the periphery, which is the missing link,” Leister said.