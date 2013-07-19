FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Canada takes steps to reinforce benchmark rate
July 19, 2013 / 7:51 PM / in 4 years

Bank of Canada takes steps to reinforce benchmark rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, July 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Friday it was raising the target for the minimum daily level of settlement balances in its transfer system to C$250 million ($241.02 million) from C$25 million to keep a key short-term interest rate from drifting higher.

The measure aims to prevent the overnight lending rate from surpassing the bank’s 1 percent target, it said in a notice on its website. Controlling the overnight lending rate is the central bank’s main policy tool.

“Various indicators of the overnight interest rate have recently been slightly, but persistently, above the Bank’s target for the overnight rate, indicating some ongoing frictions in the system,” it said.

