Canada says considering issuing more ultra-long bonds
November 19, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

Canada says considering issuing more ultra-long bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canada is considering issuing more long bonds with a 50-year maturity, the country’s department of finance said on Wednesday.

“The government of Canada is considering issuing more ultra-long bonds, subject to favourable market conditions, through a reopening of the 2.75 percent Government of Canada bond maturing on December 1, 2064 using a syndicated process,” it said in a statement.

It said issuing ultra-long bonds contributes to a reduction in the refinancing risk at a low cost.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Diane Craft

