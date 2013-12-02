FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada crude -Heavy grades pull back after recent rally
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 11:16 PM / 4 years ago

Canada crude -Heavy grades pull back after recent rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canadian heavy crude prices weakened slightly on Monday, the first day of the December trade cycle, as some market players decided recent gains had gone too far.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for January delivery last traded at $31.25 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.

That compares with a settlement price of $30.00 per barrel below WTI on Friday.

The discount on heavy crude has narrowed more than $10 per barrel since hitting $41.50 per barrel on Nov. 5, which was the widest differential January.

News that BP Plc started up the new coker at its Whiting, Indiana, refinery and the end of seasonal refinery maintenance in Canada and the United States fanned expectations of higher demand and helped prices rally for much of November.

Traders and analysts in Calgary said the market was now consolidating after those strong gains.

“There has been a bit of a pullback in differentials and that’s attributed to a little bit of an excessive reaction to some of the recent bullish news, for example Whiting starting up,” said David Bouckhout, senior commodities strategist at TD Securities.

“Whiting is supportive for the market, but the market may be over exaggerated that just a little bit.”

The refinery has undergone a $4 billion revamp to boost its intake of cheaper heavy Canadian crude to 350,000 barrel per day. However, congestion on export pipelines from Canada to the United States means oil sands crude might still struggle to get there, one Calgary trader said.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands last traded at $10 per barrel below the WTI benchmark, compared with a settlement price on $9.25 per barrel below WTI on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.