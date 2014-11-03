CANADA FX DEBT-C$ softens; focus shifts to Bank of Canada's Poloz

* Canadian dollar at C$1.1293 or 88.55 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve By Solarina Ho TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was marginally weaker against its U.S. counterpart on Monday at the start of a busy week of economic events, including a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz later in the day and key jobs data on Friday. The speech will be Poloz's first since the Bank of Canada's quarterly Monetary Policy Report (MPR) a week and a half ago, in which it dropped any reference to taking a neutral stance on interest rates. Poloz will also hold a news conference The central bank is expected to maintain an accommodating monetary policy for an extended period, but investors will still be keen for additional details on the bank's economic views. A scheduled press conference following the MPR last month was canceled due to a deadly shooting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. "The Q&A could serve as a bit of a follow-up to the canceled press conference from the last communique, so there could be some potential fireworks there," said Mazen Issa, senior Canada macro strategist at TD Securities. "But I think the theme of a weaker Canadian dollar has been firmly entrenched now. He'll have to say something very substantial to ... really get a dramatic reaction from the USD/CAD." At 9:31 a.m. (1431 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.1293 to the greenback, or 88.55 U.S. cents, slightly weaker than Friday's close of C$1.1286, or 88.61 U.S. cents. A slew of economic data, especially from the United States, is expected this week, culminating with monthly job reports on both sides of the border. "Over the course of the week, there are enough event risks this week that would provide scope for volatility," said Issa, but added that the overall bias was still toward a weaker Canadian dollar. The federal government will also provide an economic update this month, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Twitter on Sunday. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the two-year bond up 1.7 Canadian cents to yield 1.017 percent, and the benchmark 10-year losing 2 Canadian cents to yield 2.050 percent. (Editing by Peter Galloway)