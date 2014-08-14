FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens after weak U.S. data
#Market News
August 14, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens after weak U.S. data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.0901 vs US$, or 91.73 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

    By Solarina Ho
    TORONTO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, with the greenback
under some pressure after data showed the number of Americans
filing new unemployment benefits rose more than expected last
week.
    The U.S. jobless claims data followed unexpectedly flat U.S.
retail sales figures on Wednesday, which came in with the
weakest reading since January.  
    With little domestic economic news to drive it, the Canadian
dollar has been taking its cues from south of the border.
    "We have generally had a weaker U.S. dollar, that is largely
behind the story on what we've seen on Canada," said Mark
Chandler, head of Canadian fixed income and currency strategy at
Royal Bank of Canada.
    The Canadian dollar, which was underperforming
other major currencies on Thursday, was trading at C$1.0901 to
the U.S. dollar, or 91.73 U.S. cents. That was stronger than
Wednesday's close of C$1.0917, or 91.60 U.S. cents.
    Traders remained cautious ahead of Friday's restatement of
Canada's July jobs data. Statistics Canada said the original
report, released last Friday, which showed the economy added
just 200 jobs last month, contained an error and must be
restated.
    "When (the error) was first announced, you did get a slight
increase in the Canadian dollar and also a similar movement in
bond markets," Chandler said. "Essentially all we did was
rewind, in some sense, the reaction to when (the jobs data)
first came out."
    On average, economists had expected 20,000 new jobs in July.
    Investors will also eye other Canadian data on Friday for
direction, including existing home sales, and manufacturing
sales, which are expected to increase 0.4 percent.
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year up 1.5 Canadian
cents to yield 1.062 percent, and the benchmark 10-year
 climbing 16 Canadian cents to yield 2.058 percent.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
