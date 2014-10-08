CANADA FX DEBT-C$ little changed as investors eye Fed minutes, Friday jobs

* Canadian dollar at C$1.1172, or 89.51 U.S. cents * Bond prices mostly higher across the maturity curve By Solarina Ho TORONTO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, with housing starts data broadly in line with expectations and little news to sway the currency ahead of the release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting later in the session. Signs from the central bank's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) that the United States could hike interest rates next year could lift the greenback and in turn drag on the loonie. "We're just waiting for the Fed minutes this afternoon to see if they have anything new to push the U.S. dollar and in turn move the Canadian dollar," said Benjamin Reitzes, senior economist and foreign exchange strategist at BMO Capital Markets. Domestically, Canadian housing starts rose in September, while the previous month was also revised slightly higher, according to a report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. Economists said the figures were broadly in line with forecasts, despite some concerns they could come in below expectations following Tuesday's disappointing building permits data. At 9:27 a.m. (1427 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.1172 to the greenback, or 89.51 U.S. cents, little changed from Tuesday's close at C$1.1171, or 89.52 U.S. cents. With little else on the economic calendar until Friday's employment report and business outlook survey, the Canadian dollar is expected to trade within a limited range between C$1.1111 and C$1.12, Reitzes said. Oil prices were weaker, however, and Reitzes cautioned that could eventually weigh on the currency. "The fact that oil is trending lower is certainly a negative from a Canadian dollar perspective. In any given day, maybe not, but from a trend perspective, it's definitely bad news for Canada," he said. Canadian government bond prices were mostly higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year up half a Canadian cent to yield 1.082 percent and the benchmark 10-year adding 2 Canadian cents to yield 2.027 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)