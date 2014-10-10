CANADA FX DEBT-C$ little changed after brief gains on strong jobs data

* Canadian dollar at C$1.1173 or 89.50 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed * Canadian jobs data much stronger than expected By Andrea Hopkins TORONTO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly strengthened to a session high against the greenback on Friday on stronger-than-expected jobs data, but fell back to trade little changed as the volatility of the data took some shine off the numbers. Canada's economy added 74,100 jobs in September, well above forecasts for a 20,000 gain, and the unemployment rate fell to a near six-year low of 6.8 percent, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Beyond the headline, the data was strong, with full-time work rising 69,300 and private-sector employment up 123,600. "Let's put it this way, if we had seen the opposite today, I think the Canadian dollar would have been slaughtered, but this is clearly at least a moderate positive for the Canadian dollar," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. "I don't believe it's going to turn the tide, not with oil prices sinking as deeply as they have, but it's a nice temporary support." The Canadian dollar firmed as high as C$1.1160 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.61 U.S. cents before retreating to stand unchanged from Thursday's North American session close at C$1.1173 to the greenback, or 89.50 U.S. cents. Analysts said the volatility of the employment data in recent months means the Bank of Canada won't put enough stock in a single month of numbers to change their policy outlook. "There is tremendous volatility in these employment numbers in Canada," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank. "I think really for the Canadian dollar the focus is going to be on the broad U.S. dollar move." Canadian government bond prices were mixed, with the two-year down 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.074 percent and the benchmark 10-year up 3 Canadian cents to yield 2.022 percent. (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Chizu Nomiyama)