FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens on retail sales as Bank of Canada report awaited
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens on retail sales as Bank of Canada report awaited

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.1280 or 88.65 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices fall across the maturity curve

    By Solarina Ho
    TORONTO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was weaker
against the greenback on Wednesday, touching a session low after
data showed Canadian retail sales fell unexpectedly in August,
as the market awaited the Bank of Canada's quarterly policy
report, due later in the morning.
    Retail sales, dragged on by lower gasoline prices and weaker
sales of new cars and food, fell 0.3 percent, the biggest drop
since a 1.1 percent decline last December.
    "Weaker-than-expected (retail sales) and weaker Canadian
dollar, pretty straightforward. Realistically, it's not that bad
of a (retail) number," said Benjamin Reitzes, senior economist
and foreign exchange strategist at BMO Capital Markets.
    "It's certainly weaker than consensus, but ... overall it's
nothing to be too concerned about. It won't change anything for
the bank, that's for sure."
    At 9:23 a.m. (1426 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.1280 to the greenback, or 88.65 U.S. cents, weaker than
Tuesday's close of C$1.1228, or 89.06 U.S. cents.
    U.S. consumer prices ticked higher in September, which
pushed the U.S. dollar modestly higher, though Reitzes said the
bulk of the Canadian dollar move was likely driven by the
Canadian data.
    Investors are expecting the Bank of Canada, widely forecast
to hold its key interest rate at 1 percent, to maintain a
cautious tone and focus on global economic uncertainties in its
report.
    "I would expect (the report is) pretty much priced in,
unless it's exceptionally dovish and maybe they hint at a rate
cut, which would be very unlikely, or move away from the neutral
stance, which again, is very unlikely," Reitzes said.   
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year down half a
Canadian cent to yield 0.98 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 falling 8 Canadian cents to yield 1.975 percent.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.