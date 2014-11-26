FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steady, shrugs off crude's fall ahead of OPEC
#Market News
November 26, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steady, shrugs off crude's fall ahead of OPEC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.1246 or 88.92 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

    By Solarina Ho
    TORONTO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was steady
against the greenback on Wednesday despite plunging oil prices
as investors held off making big bets ahead of the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and gross domestic product
figures due on Friday.
    The currency, which often follows movements in oil prices,
was little changed even though crude dived after Iranian Oil
Minister Bijan Zangeneh said his position was "very close" to
that of Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi, who had said he
expected oil prices to stabilize eventually without
intervention.
    The Saudi minister's comment was interpreted to mean
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) 
ministers will not cut output when they meet in Vienna on
Thursday. 
    "The OPEC meeting looks unlikely to cause a major bounce in
the price of oil. That's why the (oil) price keeps fading and
fading yesterday and today. So it's curious why CAD's not fading
with it," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange
strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
    "I do expect (the Canadian dollar) to reverse at some point
over the next couple of weeks, although it may not happen during
the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday weekend. But I do think USD/CAD
will bounce back up above C$1.1350." 
    Crude prices have fallen about a third since June.
    At 9:25 a.m. (1425 GMT), the Canadian dollar was
trading at C$1.1246 to the greenback, or 88.92 U.S. cents,
compared with Tuesday's finish of C$1.1253, or 88.87 U.S. cents.
    Canadian third quarter GDP figures are due on Friday.
Statistics Canada has reported some robust economic data for the
month of September, and economists forecast GDP growth of 2.1
percent for the quarter at an annualized rate. They see
month-over-month growth in September of 0.4 percent. 
    Anderson noted that market participants are long on the
Canadian dollar against other currencies such as the Aussie
dollar, euro, yen, sterling.
    "I think the biggest set up for a sharp move would be what
if the data disappoints? In that case, all these cross positions
... are vulnerable to a real hard reversal of the CAD gains over
the last two weeks," he said.
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year adding 4.8 Canadian
cents to yield 1.021 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 climbing 17 Canadian cents to yield 1.927 percent.

 (Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
