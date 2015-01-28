FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX-C$ retreats to session low after Fed statement
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ retreats to session low after Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended losses against a stronger U.S. dollar, touching its weakest level of the session on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was maintaining its “patient” approach to raising interest rates.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.2484 to the greenback, or 80.10 U.S. cents after the statement before paring some of its losses. It stood weaker than prior to the central bank’s statement and Tuesday’s close of C$1.2404, or 80.62 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chris Reese)

