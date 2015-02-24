FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian dollar strengthens after Yellen testimony
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian dollar strengthens after Yellen testimony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar recouped its losses to strengthen modestly against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen testified in front of a congressional committee.

Yellen said the Fed would consider interest rate hikes “on a meeting-by-meeting basis” in an effort to increase the Fed’s flexibility and mute any potential market reaction ahead of move.

The Canadian dollar had strengthened to a session high of C$1.2555 vs the U.S. dollar, or 79.65 U.S. cents, stronger than Monday’s finish of C$1.2576, or 79.52 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.