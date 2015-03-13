CANADA FX-C$ pares session losses after Canada jobs data

TORONTO, March 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared earlier session losses on Friday after data showed the economy lost fewer jobs than expected in February.

Canadian jobs decreased by 1,000 in February compared with forecasts for a loss of 5,000. The unemployment rate rose to 6.8 percent, with 34,000 full-time jobs created and 34,900 part-time jobs lost.

The Canadian dollar firmed to C$1.2725 to U.S. dollar, or 78.59 U.S. cents, stronger than just prior to the data’s release, but still slightly weaker than Thursday’s finish of C$1.2703, 78.72 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)