CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high after Bank of Canada drops "neutral" reference
October 22, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high after Bank of Canada drops "neutral" reference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar recouped its losses and strengthened to a session high after the Bank of Canada, which had signaled that it would generally not give forward guidance on the direction of interest rates anymore, dropped its reference to neutrality in its rate statement on Wednesday.

The Canadian dollar, which touched its weakest level of the session earlier after August retail sales unexpectedly declined, firmed to a session high of C$1.1191, or 89.35 U.S. cents. This was stronger than Tuesday’s close of C$1.1228, or 89.06 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
